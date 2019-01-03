EX POLICEMAN TO FACE HIGH COURT TRIAL

The ex-policeman accused of knifing to death his girlfriend in Freeman Street East La Penitence will stand trial in the High Court in the next Demerara Assizes. Javone Vickerie reports .

Jermaine Bristol stood silently in court as Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan ruled that sufficient evidence was presented by the prosecution during Vickerie reports inquiry. She further deliberated that a prima facie case had been made out against him to stand trial for the murder during the next sitting of the Demerara assizes for the murder of 24-year-old Shenece Lawrence.

Lawrence was found with a knife stuck in her neck after she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend who eventually surrendered himself to the police at Brickdam Police Station. Relatives told Nightly News on the day of the murder that the two shared a five-year-long relationship and were encountering difficulties which prompted Lawrence to part company with Bristol. Lawrence had reportedly returned to the house to retrieve her belongings when Bristol allegedly intercepted her and an argument ensued between the two.

Prior to moving to Freeman Street, Lawrence and Bristol had been living at the home of the deceased’s relatives in Broad Street, Georgetown. It was reported that the couple also encountered issues since they lived there. During the trial, several relatives of the deceased and eyewitnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution.