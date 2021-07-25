“Exercise caution” — Haurunani Access Road collapsed: gov’t

Road users are being asked to be careful after the collapse of a section of the Haurunani Access Road, the Ministry of Public Works said on Saturday.



In a press release, the Ministry of Public Works said the Haurunani Access Road (Phase I), which was recently completed, collapsed within the last 24 hours.



The Ministry said it has contacted the contractor for “corrective/remedial works to be executed”.



“Road users are asked to exercise caution and observe all directional and safety signs in the area,” the release further stated.













5