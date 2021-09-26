Exxon Senior VP says partnering with Guyana is a privilege

(OilNow) – Senior Vice President of Exploration and New Ventures at ExxonMobil, Mike Cousins, says partnering with the people of the new oil-producing South American country of Guyana has been a privilege for the company which has found over 9 billion barrels of oil since 2015 in the 6.6 million acres Stabroek Block.

“I recently had a chance to catch up with the delegation from Guyana, when they visited Houston for the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC),” Cousins said in a comment on a social media network. “It was great to connect face-to-face and discuss our shared opportunities and successes at the OTC Guyana-Suriname panel.”

In addition to the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil is also the operator of the adjacent Canje and Kaieteur Blocks off the country’s coast.

Following the world-class Liza discovery in 2015, the biggest deepwater find at the time, the U.S. oil major then embarked on the fastest production ramp-up for an offshore project to date, bringing first oil less than 5 years later.

“From the more than 20 discoveries we’ve made offshore Guyana since 2015 to the 2,800 nationals who are working on our activities in the country, it continues to be a privilege partnering with the people of Guyana now and for the transformational decades to come,” Cousins said.

In addition to the Liza Phase 1 Development, the company already has approval for two other projects at the Stabroek Block with a fourth currently pending government approval.

All told, Exxon has said it envisions around 10 FPSOs developing the multi-billion-barrel hydrocarbon resources it has already discovered, even as it ramps up efforts to find more crude.