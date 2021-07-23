‘Facebook transaction meeting’ turns into foiled armed robbery in West Bank

A 19-year-old male of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown is in police custody after his attempts to carry out an armed robbery on a 27-year-old male of Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was unsuccessful.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 5:55 p.m. at La Grange Old Road, WBD.

According to a police statement, the victim had gone to the location to purchase a cellular phone from a named individual he met on Facebook. Upon arrival at the said location, police said he inquired about the individual and was directed to the suspect who was playing pools in a Chinese restaurant.

Police said the suspect left the pools table and approached the victim, whipping out a hand gun and holding the victim at gunpoint while ordering him to hand over all his money.

The lawmen further reported that the suspect then pushed his hand in the victim’s pocket and relieved him of $10,000. However, the victim held on to the suspect and a scuffle ensued during which the suspect discharged a round from the firearm next to the victim.

Police said the suspect managed to escape to the public road but was then caught up by the victim who chased after him and took away the firearm and held on to him.

The suspect was apprehended by the victim and persons who had gathered at the scene.

“The Police were subsequently summoned, who visited the scene and took the suspect along with a .32 revolver and two live .32 ammunition into custody. Investigations are ongoing,” police said in the release.