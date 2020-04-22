FAKE NEWS CIRCULATING ABOUT TAX COLLECTION

A facebook post circulating which claims that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will not be collecting taxes from companies and individuals has been debunked by the Commissioner-General of GRA.

In a release dated April 22, 2020, it is advised that tax collection continues along with the various extensions recently granted.

The Commissioner further stated that the Authority is to serve the people of Guyana and will therefore not be drawn into any political discourse.

See full statement below.

The Commissioner-General has refuted in no uncertain terms a “fake press release” being bandied about on the worldwide web, and purportedly emanating from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) advising the general public that tax collection is suspended until further notice.

This fake release (fake news) is being spread by certain elements of society hell-bent on tarnishing the reputation of the Commissioner-General and the hardworking staff of the Guyana Revenue Authority.

The Authority wishes to draw the public’s attention to the various press releases in the national press, television and radio which advises that tax collection continues, and the various extensions granted.

The Commissioner-General further advises that the Authority serves the people of Guyana and that he would not allow detractors and unscrupulous persons to draw the Authority into any political discourse.

The general public should therefore be reminded of the official platforms and communication channels of the GRA:

Website – gra.gov.gy

Facebook – Guyana_Revenue_Authority

Instagram – Guyana_Revenue_Authority

Tax Advisory Services 2276060 ext 1201 to 1204

Official, verifiable information can also be found on the Ministry of Finance’s website finance.gov.gy.