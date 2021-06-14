Family awakened by fire of unknown origin at “shack” in yard

A family of five (5) is now counting their blessings after they, along with the help of ranks of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), managed to extinguish a fire that allegedly started in a shack in the family’s year while they were all asleep last night.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 20: 20h at Better Hoe Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Fifty (50)- year-old Charran Sahadeo told the cops that he, his wife, and their three (3) children awoke to the sight of fire and black smoke “through the bedroom window emanating from a shack in the yard which is occupied by the victim’s brother.”

“They all exited the house and formed a bucket brigade while the fire service was summoned and the fire was put out. An investigation is ongoing.”