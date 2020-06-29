Family beaten by six cutlass-wielding bandits, robbed of vehicles, valuables

A family of four (4) has been left tramautised after six (6) men armed with cutlasses, stormed into their home and assaulted them before stealing millions of dollars worth of articles and the family’s two (2) vehicles.

The perpetrators managed to make good their escape using the family’s Fielder Wagon (PTT 4321) and one Mitsubishi “short-based” Canter (GWW 5695).

The robbery took place last night around 19:54h at a home in Moblissa, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

Reports are that the 34-year-old woman was in her kitchen with her family members preparing dinner and engaging in conversations when the six (6) suspects pounced upon them.

The perpetrators then assaulted the four persons while demanding that family hand over valuables.

HGP Nightly News was told that the suspects then forced the woman and her family members into the bathroom before they ransacked the house in search for loot.

The cutlass-wielding bandits carted off the family’s 50-inch TCL television, one 20 lbs gas cylinder, four (4) cellular phones, one (1) Lenovo laptop, one (1) HP desktop computer and printer, one (1) “grass track” motorcycle engine, one (1) STIHL brushcutter and four (4) STHIL chainsaws.

They then jumped into the family’s two vehicles and made good their escape.

Moments after their departure, the family members raised an alarm and police ranks were summoned to the scene.

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.