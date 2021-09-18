Family member charged with rape of 15yr old

A 54-year-old male has been arrested and charged at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Friday for having sexual activity with a minor who is also his family member.

According to investigations the accused was arrested on January 10, 2021, for committing the act sometime between the 1st of July and the 31st July 2020.

The man appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali Seepaul where the indictable charge was read to him after which he was not required to plea.

He was placed on $300,000.00 court bail and the matter is adjourned to the 12th October 2021 for statements.

