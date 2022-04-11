Family of 4 Homeless following Saturday Fire, Arson suspected

A one storey wooden and concrete structure was destroyed following a fire over the weekend. This has left 39 year old Aaron Watson, and his family of four (4) homeless.

“The purported cause of the fire is malicious setting by Ms Anita Graham who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.” the Guyana Fire Service stated.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, at 7:16 am they were alerted to the fire at Lot 25 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

Water Tenders #107 from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station and #105 and #113 from the Central Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw engulfed in flames.

One line from WT #107 tank supply and a water relay system from WT #105 pumping from a hydrant was used to extinguish the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service is reminding citizens that there are harsh penalties attached to arson attacks and once identified, perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.