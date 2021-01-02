Family of five homeless after fire destroys home on New Year’s Eve

A 36-year-old cook, his wife and three (3) children were forced to watch as the house they were living in went up in flames on Thursday (New Year’s Eve) after a fire of unknown origin started in the upper flat of the two (2) storeyed structure.

The blaze occurred around 15:15h while the cook, identified as Jagdeo Ramotar, his wife and children were sitting in the bottom flat of the house.

HGP Nightly News understands that the wooden and concrete structure located in the Tain village, Corentyne, Berbice is owned by Ramotar’s fried who currently resides overseas.

Reports are that while the five (5) family member were downstairs, they smelled smoke coming from the upper flat and Ramotar immediately went to investigate.

As soon as the man realised that there was a fire in the front bedroom located in the upper flat, he ran downstairs and collected his children and ushered them to safety.

The family then rushed over to their neighbours while the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) ranks were summoned to the scene.

However, despite the valiant efforts by the firemen to contain the blaze, the house was completely destroyed.

Investigations into the matter continue.