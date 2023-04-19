FAMILY OF MAN IN HIT & RUN ACCIDENT CLAIMS POLICE DRAGGING FEET WITH INVESTIGATIONS

Joel Vogt reports that a family from East Coast Demerara is accusing the police of dragging their feet in investigating the hit-and-run incident that left their 52-year-old relative critically injured and in the intensive care unit of the GPHC one week ago. The family claims the police have been silent, leaving them frustrated and seeking answers.
