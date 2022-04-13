Farm E.B.D Woman in custody after police find Cannabis Plants at her home

During a cordon and search operation on Tuesday, a 40-year-old female of Farm, East Bank Demerara has been placed in police custody following a drug bust at her home.

Police say that between 15:00hrs and 17:00hrs ranks from the Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station went to the homes of several persons in search of arms, ammunition and narcotics.

However, at the home of the 40-year-old year old suspect they discovered twenty one suspected cannabis sativa plants – ranging from one inch to twelve inches in height in three separate containers.

She was told of the offence committed, cautioned and admitted ownership of same. The woman was then escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station along with the suspected cannabis plants and placed in custody pending charges.