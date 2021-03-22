Farmer arrested for “ganja” found in empty lot during raid by cops

A 34-year-old farmer is now in the lockups after the police swooped down at his residence to search for narcotics, Arms, ammunition, stolen articles and “wanted persons” and discovered a bag of cannabis stashed on an empty lot near the man’s yard.

The raid was executed between 14:55h and 15:10h on Saturday at the farmer’s Bloomfield village, Corentyne, Berbice home.

According to a police statement, during the raid, a police rank observed an open lot at the side of the home.

“He made checks about the area and found a white and black bulky plastic in the said open lot about 30 feet from the suspect’s yard. The rank then checked the said bulky plastic and found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis. The farmer was then shown the suspected Cannabis, told of the offence and cautioned.”

The cops stated that the 34-year-old farmer denied the allegation and that he, along with the cannabis, were escorted to the Whim Police Station where he was placed into custody and the suspected Cannabis was weighed in his presence .

The bag of cannabis amounted to 232 grams.

The suspect is presently in custody at Whim Police Station assisting with investigation.