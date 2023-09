Police in Region Six recovered an improvised firearm on Sunday at a farm in Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

A 30-year-old Farmer from Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

The improvised firearm was found after Police went to Sisters Village to respond to a report of threatening behaviour committed against 64-year-old Bisram Singh and his 29-year-old daughter Navita Singh.

