Farmer chopped multiple times about body, loses finger during attack by cutlass-wielding suspect

A 31-year-old farmer is now hospitalized with several chop wounds about his body and is said to have had a finger severed during the attack allegedly by a cutlass-wielding labourer on Monday night.

The seriously injured man has been identified as Surendranauth Sookdeo called “Tambraine” of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the crime took place around 21:37h on Monday on a road in Backland, Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

The suspect is said to be a 22-year-old labourer who is currently on the run from the cops.

Reports are that on the date and time in question, Sookdeo was standing on the road, when the suspect who had been carrying a cutlass, approached him and dealt multiple chops about Sookdeo’s body.

This resulted in the farmer falling to the ground and the suspect allegedly then ran away from the crime scene.

According to a police statement, Sookdeo was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor on duty who later transferred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

“The area was canvassed for anything of evidential value, and a finger that was severed from the victim’s hand was found. Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were seen and the footage reviewed. Checks were made for the suspect but he is yet to be apprehended.”

Sookdeo is said to be in a serious but stable condition at the hospital as investigations continue.