Farmer chopped to death along trail, murder suspect on the run

A farmer was found lifeless with chops about his body on a trail in the North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) while his alleged killer is on the run from the cops.

The dead man has been identified as Jonah Williams also known as “Wammick” of Cassie Creek, Baramita, NWD.

Reports are that on Friday around 15:00h, persons traversing a trail at Cassie Creek, Baramita, noticed the man’s motionless body there.

The matter was then reported to the Baramita Police Station and investigators were told that Williams had been murdered by a male (whose name was given to the cops) but the suspect could not be located.

According to a statement from the police, Williams’ body was examined by investigators who noticed a chop wound to the man’s left arm and another chop wound to the left side of his lower abdomen.

Willaims was later escorted to the Baramita Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the Medex on duty and then his body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the farmer’s murder continues as the cops continue the hunt for the suspect.