Farmer found lifeless inside of hammock at home

A 46-year-old farmer was found dead inside of a hammock at his Line Creek village, Baramita, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) home early on Friday (yesterday).

Dead is Aaron La Cruz, whose lifeless body was discovered around 08:00h at his residence on the day in question.

According to the police statement, La Cruz had been suffering from a “prolonged illness” and had visited a health center in the area where he was treated and sent away.

“He was later found lying motionless in a hammock at his residence. The body which bore no marks of violence was pronounced dead by a doctor on scene and was handed over to the family for burial.”