Farmer stabs two men to death, injures man and woman on public road

Two men were brutally stabbed to death while another male along with a female are seriously injured on the roadway after a farmer, who had been imbibing, armed himself with a knife and approached the gathering before stabbing the now dead men several times.

The deceased have been identified as 43-year-old labourer, Mahendra Ramator also known as “Sunny” and another male whose only name provided to the police up to press time was “Surendra”, both of whom hailed from the #43 Public Road Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 49-year-old suspect is also from the same area as the now dead men.

The murders took place between 21:30h and 22:30h on the #43 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police statement, the suspect was imbibing alcohol in a yard when an argument ensued “between the couple of the said yard during which time suspect armed himself with a knife, exited the yard, approached the now dead individuals who were standing on the said public road amongst other individuals and dealt them (deceased) several stabs about their bodies.”

Ramator was escorted to the Skeldon Hospital while Surendra was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital but each of the men were pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospitals.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old housewife, Sukamattie Richmond, and a 30-year-old construction worker identified as Anthony Persaud, both of whom are from the #43 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice were also injured during the incident.

They were admitted at the New Amsterdam Hospital and each of them are said to be in a serious condition.

‘The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation, a knife, suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered at the scene and lodged as evidence. Investigations are ongoing.”