Farmers, driver caught with ‘ganja’ in several Ziploc bags

Police ranks in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have intensified their actions to nab persons in that area who sell and/or use illicit substances and today managed to arrest three men who were each found with ‘ganja’ in their possession.

Reports are that between 06:30h and 11:15h, the cops received a ‘tip off’ and swooped down at the residence of a 35-year-old farmer in the Aranaputa Valley, Annai, North Rupununi, where a search was conducted.

Police officers unearthed 38 Ziploc bags, each packed with a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems. Collectively, the parcels contained 50 grammes of the illegal substance.

Shortly after, the law enforcement officials ventured to the home of a 22-year-old farmer, who also resides in the above-mentioned village. He was found with nine (9) grammes of ‘ganja’ packed in seven (7) Ziploc bags.

The nine (9) grammes of ‘ganja’ packed in seven (7) Ziploc bags.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old driver who hails from Lethem, Tabatinga, Region Nine, was also searched by the cops and one Ziploc bag containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems.

The Ziploc bag with 11 grammes of “ganja” that was in the possession of the driver.

According to the police, the Ziploc bag contained 11 grammes of ‘ganja’.

All three men were promptly arrested during the discoveries and are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

They are each being processed to attend Court on Monday.