Fatal Accident At Friendship, East Bank Demerara

Another fatal accident has occurred on the East Band Demerara corridor, this time at Friendship Public Road about 18:10 hours involving motor lorry # GAB 1835 driven by Sachin Singh Mohanlall (age 21 years of Lot 14 Fernandes Street Linden Highway) and motor pickup # PRR 2609 driven by Michael Gladston Munroe (deceased) age 52 years of Lot 814 Section A Diamond East Bank Demerara. Police in Regional Division #4B says that motor pickup # PRR 2609 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the said vehicle and ended up on the western side of the said road where the left side of the said pickup collided with the front portion of motor lorry # GAB 1835 which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motor pickup received injuries to his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage and subsequent post mortem examination. A breathalyzer test conducted on the motor lorry driver found no trace of alcohol in his system. Investigations continue.