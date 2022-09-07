Fatal Accident at Good Hope: Driver was Attempting to Overtake

The driver of minibus BAB 4746 which was being driven by Andrew Albert reportedly attempted to overtake a pickup and lost control on Tuesday, resulting in an accident that claimed the life of himself and another woman.

The occupant who lost her life has been identified as 38-year-old Annalisa Lakhan, of Lot 81 Gopie Street Buxton North, East Coast Demerara.

Police say the now deceased Andrew Albert of Lamaha Park, Georgetown was proceeding along the Southern driving lane of the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara whilst motor pick-up GNN 3048 was proceeding in the same lane in front of the minibus. The pickup was being driven by Michael Eon Lovell.

The minibus attempted to overtake the motor pick-up which resulted in a collision. The minibus then collided with a parked lorry GAC 6803.

Further reports revealed that the driver of the minibus lost control and the same turned turtle forcing the lorry and a horse cart further East. The minibus also collided into the side rear of motor car PLL 5535.

The accident occurred around 13:01 hours.

As a result of the collision several people who were in the minibus received injuries and were taken to the GPHC to seek medical attention.

The driver of the said bus and an occupant,were pronounced dead. The bodies were then escorted to the GPHC mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

The Driver of the motor pick-up is in custody assisting with investigation.

Further investigation is in progress.