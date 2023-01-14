FATHER BLAMES NEGLIGENCE OF GPHC FOR DEATH OF DAUGHTER

The father of 25-year-old Police Lance Corporal Alana Moore is placing the blame for her death squarely on the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after his daughter and her fetus both died at the institution.

According to reports, Moore, who was one month pregnant, had been experiencing complications and was admitted to the GPHC for observation. However, despite her condition, she was allegedly not given the proper medical attention, and her condition worsened. Moore’s father claims that the hospital staff neglected her and failed to provide the necessary care that could have saved her life and that of her unborn child.

The police force has also released a statement expressing their condolences to Moore’s family and promising to provide support during this difficult time.

The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the matter. The hospital’s management has also released a statement expressing their condolences to Moore’s family and promising to cooperate with the investigation fully.

This tragic incident has once again brought to light the ongoing concerns about the quality of healthcare at the GPHC and the need for improvements in the system to ensure that patients receive the proper care they need.

