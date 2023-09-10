Father, daughter among four killed in Mahaica collision

A father and his 13-year-old daughter were among four persons killed in a horrific accident along the De-Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday night.

Dead are Jason Rudder and his 13-year-old daughter Jamella, along with Kelon Jones of New Amsterdam, Berbice and Chris Gonsalves of High Dam Mahaica.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident involved two motor cars. One of the motor cars was driven by Jones with Jason and his daughter, while Gonsalves was the other vehicle’s driver.

Jason and his daughter were on their way home from an award ceremony where Jamella had been a recipient.

This publication was informed that both vehicles, which were heading in opposite directions, collided head-on.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided in a subsequent report.

