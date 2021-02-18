Father discovers 4 month old baby lifeless moments after she fell asleep

A four (month)-old baby is now dead and police ranks are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the demise of the child.

The little girl, identified as Ann Marre Joseph of Siparuta Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, is said to have died around 11:15h on Wednesday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, her father, who is a 33-year-old logger stated that around 11:00h on the day in question, the baby appeared to have difficulty breathing moments before she fell asleep.

“However, during a subsequent checkup at 11:15hrs, he discovered she was not breathing. The child was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations are ongoing.”