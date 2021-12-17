Father of 2 dead after chaos on bus park – Family calls on police to crack case

In the aftermath of an altercation between “friends” that eventually turned deadly, two little girls are now left without a father figure after he was brutally stabbed to death on Wednesday. And the mother
of the dead man wants the police to apprehend the persons who robbed her dying son of his gold jewellery. Amel Griffith spoke with the grieving relatives and filed this report.

