Father of 4 reportedly gunned down

A 43-year-old father of four was shot and killed by a lone gunman on Thursday. He has since been identified as Collin McPherson, a driver attached to the Ministry of Health.

The fatal shooting occurred at about 21:40hrs on Thursday.

McPherson- a father of 3 girls and 1 boy, was in front of his Lot 460 ‘D’ Field Sophia yard on a bench, in the company of others.

According to an eyewitness- he was in the house when he heard a loud explosion. He then saw McPherson running inside and shouting ‘close the door’.

The gunman was reportedly dressed in a blue shirt, dark-colour pants and is slim-built, fair in complexion and was wearing a blue facemask.

On seeing the gunman, the eyewitness said he ran into a bedroom in the house, leaving McPherson in the living room.

Two more loud explosions were heard, and then there was silence.

A short while after, the eyewitness claimed that when he emerged from bedroom he saw McPherson’s motionless body in the living room.

Police Headquarters confirmed that ranks visited the scene around 22:00 hrs where suspected gunshot injuries were seen on the victim’s body.

An emergency medical technician (EMT) from Alberttown Fire Service Station was also present at the scene and the body was pronounced dead by Dr. Kellman from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The scene was processed by the Police and two 9MM suspected spent shells were recovered.

Checks were made for CCTV cameras which were seen but are yet to be viewed.

Several persons were interviewed and statements were taken. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting PME.

Investigations are ongoing.