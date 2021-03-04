Father of man who escaped from Lethem lockups takes son back to police

One (1) of the four (4) prisoners who escaped from the lockups at the Lethem Police Station, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) by digging a hole in the ground, was ushered back to the police station by his father on Thursday (today).

Twenty (20)-year-old Clarence Rodney, who was wanted for Escape from Lawful Custody from the Lethem Police Station while being a remand prisoner for simple larceny, taken back to the police by his dad, Clive King.

This morning 20 year-old Clarence Rodney was brought to the police by his father Clive King.

According to a police statement, when the young man was told of the allegation and cautioned, he simply responded “I do not have nothing to say.”

Rodney was then arrested and placed into custody at the Lethem Police Station pending charges.

Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for the other three (3) men who escaped on February 26, 2021, with Rodney.

They have been identified as Jack King Paul, 36, of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; Yon Rogg Hernandez, also called “John Roberts”, a Venezuelan national, 26, of Tabatinga, Lethem, and Xarlos Edwards Thomas, an 18-year-old Venezuelan also of Tabatinga.