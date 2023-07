A 38-year-old man perished in a fire that destroyed his Paradise/Jibb, Region Two house on Sunday night.

Dead is Terry Lallo. HGP Nightly News understands that Lallo was a father of two.

This publication was informed that Lallo deliberately set the house on fire. Reports are that he and his wife separated for about two years, and since then, he has been battling depression.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided in a subsequent report.

