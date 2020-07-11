Father, son arrested for “ganja” in house after cops visit to probe larcency report

-duo provides info to police that leads to cannabis farm, another man arrested

A father and son, both of whom are farmers by profession, have found themselves in hot water after cops found a quantity of “freshly harvested” cannabis at their dwelling house earlier today.

The discovery was made around 09:15h at Sugar Hill, Wauna, North West District, Region One (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

HGP Nightly News was told that the police ranks had initially visited the duo’s residence to investigate a larceny report when they unearthed the “ganja”.

The 55-year-old man along with his 30-year-old son were both present at the time of the discovery and were immediately detained.

The quantity of cannabis found there is said to have weighed 12.74 kilogrammes (kgs).

Additionally, another farmer was also arrested shortly after as a result of information supplied by the father and son in relation to the cultivation of thousands of cannabis plants.

A section of the cannabis cultivation

According to the police, based on information the duo provided, a joint team comprising police and soldiers swooped down at a location in the Sugar Hill area, North West District, and found about an acre of cannabis cultivation.

The field is said to have had about 2000 cannabis plants measuring between two (2) and eight (8) feet in height.

These plants altogether were estimated to weigh 364 kgs.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old farmer was detained in a camp erected on the same plot of land.

The cannabis cultivation and camp were destroyed by fire.

Additionally, according to the cops, the three suspects who have reportedly admitted to cultivating the prohibited plants, are in custody pending charges.