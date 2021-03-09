Father, son arrested for several stolen motorbikes in yard, firearm

A 55-year-old businessman and his 26-year-old son, a welder/fabricator, were arrested after police swooped down on their residence in Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and discovered several motorcycles which are believed to be stolen property along with an unlicensed firearm.

some of the motor cycles found by the cops during their search

Reports are that around 17:45h on Monday (yesterday), the cops were acting on information received, when they arrived at the duo’s home and conducted a search there.

According to a police statement, the 26-year-old man was told by the police ranks that they were in receipt of an allegation against him having stolen property on his premises and that a search needed to be done.

While executing their search, the lawmen observed several motorcycles on the premises.

“He was questioned in relation to the owners of the motorcycles and he was unable to give a satisfactory answer. While there, the police ranks also made contact with the suspect’s 55-year-old father, a businessman of the said address. He was also questioned.”

The police further stated that another search was conducted on the premises in relation to information ranks received about a firearm.

“The (older) suspect then handed over a .32 Taurus revolver. Police Corporal Thomas, who was leading the raid, then questioned him in relation to the License and he stated that he last renewed the license in the year 2017. As a result of that, he was then arrested and his firearm seized along with thirteen (13) motorcycles and four (4) frames.

HGP Nightly News understands that the motor cycles and frames were all taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, West Coast Demerara (WCD), photographed and lodged.

Both suspects were placed in custody pending further investigations.

Commander of Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, is urging persons who have lost their motorcycles to “visit the Vreed-en-Hoop station and have a look at the motorcycles.”