FATHERS ANXIOUSLY LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING PAMPERED ON SUNDAY

Come Sunday, fathers in Guyana will be celebrating the special day set aside to honour them. Nightly News’ Naomi Williams took to the streets on Friday to catch a glimpse into some of their plans for the day.

Interestingly enough, while the fathers we spoke with are looking forward to spending the day with their most prized earthly possessions, they also highlighted the growing need for more men to step up to the plate and treat their children as the valuable assets they are.

Related