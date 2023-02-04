Faulty wiring causes fire at Agricola house 

Faulty electrical wiring is said to be the cause of a fire at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which occurred on Friday afternoon.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said it was alerted at about 14:50h about a fire at Lot 35 Public Road, Agricola, EBD.

As a result, water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

But despite the firefighters’ efforts, the building and its contents were destroyed. 29-year-old Bibi Mohamed owned the house.

The Fire Service later concluded that the blaze was a result of faulty electrical wiring, which sparked and ignited nearby combustible materials and spread to the entire house.

Also affected by the blaze were three other houses at the same location, also owned by Mohamed.

