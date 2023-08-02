“Fearless warrior and pure nationalist” – Pres. Ali, on the passing of Dr Roger Luncheon

SEE BELOW THE FULL STATEMENT ISSUED BY PRESIDENT IRFAAN ALI ON THE PASSING OF DR ROGER LUNCHEON:

It is with a deep sense of sadness we receive the news of the passing of one of Guyana’s most outstanding sons, Dr. Roger Luncheon.

This exceptional patriot and national icon was fearless and selfless in his complete commitment to national development and defence of a free and democratic Guyana.

It is a painful and deep-wounded loss for the Government and Party. He offered me unflinching support throughout my political career, both within the PPP and in public life.

This man has shaped me in many ways and placed tremendous trust and confidence in me. Onward fearless warrior and pure nationalist, your work is done but, the product of your labour will live on forever.

Like this: Like Loading...