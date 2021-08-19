Fearnleaf packages found at Ogle airport not cocaine

Police initially concluded that the suspicious-looking white substance found in a passenger’s luggage at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, at Ogle, East Coast Demerara on Monday, had been Cocaine.Now, the two persons who were arrested following the discovery have been released from police custody without charge after lab tests had come back, and they showed that the suspicious-looking white substance is powdered milk. Investigators said they had, on the day of the discovery “opened and tested the contents of two of the Fernleaf packets and found suspected cocaine.”

