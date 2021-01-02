Female Constable injured after motorcycle collides with car on New Year’s day

A female cop is now suffering injuries about her body after the motorcycle (CK 5568) which she was riding on New Year’s morning (Friday) slammed into a motor car (PRR 4561) moments after she overtook several vehicles on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) roadway.

The injured motorcyclist has been identified as 44-year-old Woman Special Constable Aquaba Assanah of Haslington Housing Scheme, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident which took place around 12:20h along the Cove and John Public Road, ECD, involved motorcar (#PRR 4561) which was being driven by a 39-year-old fisherman of Hope Lowland Section ‘D’, ECD.

The fisherman told investigators that he was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Cove and John Public Road and that he “put on his right side indicator and stopped”, when an unknown motor car stopped and signalled by hand the intent to turn South into the access road.

According to a police statement, in the process of doing so, the motor cycle (CK 5568), which was proceeding from East to West, overtook several vehicles along the left side of the said road and collided with the left side front of the said motorcar.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell on to the roadway where she received injuries about her body. She was then picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient. Investigations are ongoing.”