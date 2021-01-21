Female Constable robbed of handbag on roadway

A female Special Constable stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters was robbed of her handbag, containing important documents along with a police shirt and a head dress, by two males along the Goed Hope Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD),

The alleged Robbery with Aggravation took place on Monday night while the woman had been en route to work.

HGP Nightly News understands that around 20:26h on the day in question, Special Constable Sharon Marks, was walking on the above-mentioned roadway when she was confronted by the two (2) male suspects.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the bandits allegedly grabbed Marks and demanded that she hand over her bag but instead of waiting for her response, one of the suspects pulled the handbag from her.

The perpetrators then quickly made good their escape on foot with the handbag.

According to Marks, her bag contained $800 in cash, two (2) National Identification (ID) Cards, a Bank Card and the clothing mentioned above.

The matter was reported to the police and checks for the two (2) suspects were unsuccessful.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.