FEMALE COP KILLED BY SPEEDING CAR AT BV STATION ROAD BLOCK, COLLEAGUE CRITICAL

On Thursday evening, a tragic incident occurred when a 53-year-old female police officer lost her life. She was hit by a speeding car while on duty at a roadblock outside the Beterverwagting Police Station. Tiana Cole provided more details on this incident in her report.
