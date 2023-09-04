Female footballer dies after falling off tractor

17-year-old Bella Douglas of Sand Creek Village, Region Nine, died on Sunday after she fell off a village tractor.
HGP Nightly News understands that Douglas, a footballer, met her demise between 09:00h and 10:00h.
In a Facebook post, the Sand Creek Village, Guyana, said that Douglas was part of the Koshardin Football team and was en route to Shulinab for a football match when the tragic accident occurred.
“It is indeed a sad day. Gone too soon Bella. Rest in Peace,” the Sand Creek Village, Guyana, said, noting that she was successful at the recently concluded Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.