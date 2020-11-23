Female passenger in critical condition after car topples, lands in trench

A woman is now in critical condition suffering from head injuries at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after the driver of the vehicle she had been travelling in lost control of the car which resulted in it toppling and landing inside of a trench.

The serious accident took place on Sunday around 20:30h at Hillfoot Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway involving a motor car owned and driven by a 23-year- old resident of Second Street Sandville, Kuru Kururu Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to a release from the police, the motor car was proceeding West along the Southern side of the said road, when it is alleged by the driver that an “unknown motor vehicle which was proceeding in the opposite direction overtook another vehicle and ended up in his path.”

The young man told the cops that upon seeing this he “pulled South to avoid a collision” but during that process the right side back tyre of his vehicle “blew out” and he lost control of his car.

As a result of this, the vehicle toppled from the roadway and ended up inside of a trench located on the Southern side of the said road.

According to the police, the female passenger who had been seated in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident, received injuries about her head and was pulled out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition by the 23-year-old driver and the aid of public spirited persons.

She was rushed to the GPHC where she was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty then later admitted as a patient in the ICU.

Her condition is regarded as critical while the driver is in police custody assisting with investigations into the matter.