Female passenger in speeding minibus dies after driver loses control, slams into fence

A 43-year-old woman is now dead after the driver of the minibus she had been travelling in lost control of the vehicle while speeding and slammed into a fence along the roadway early Friday (this) morning.

The deceased has been identified as Deoranie Sukhram of Dundee village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

At the time of the fatal accident, the minibus (BPP 7638) was being driven by a 40-year-old resident of the Number 7 village, WCB.

Reports are that around 06:20 , the vehicle was proceeding at a fast rate of speed heading East along the Northern driving lane along the Brittania Public Road, WCB, when the accident took place.

At that time, the roadway was wet due to the inclement weather, and while the driver was approaching a right bend on the above-mentioned road, he lost control of the minibus (BPP 7638).

As a result of this, the vehicle collided with a fence on the Northern side of the Britannia Public Road. Sukram had been seated in the front passenger seat of the minibus (BPP 7638) and received injuries about her body.

Meanwhile, another female passenger, 38-year-old Neola Barnwell of El Dorado, WCB, also sustained injuries about her body.

The two women were rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where Sukhram succumbed to her injuries and was pronounce dead by a doctor on duty.

Investigations into the fatal accident are in progress.