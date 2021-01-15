Female pensioner robbed of gold and cash, two males attacked with cutlass by bandit



An 83-year-old female pensioner was robbed of her gold rings worth $36,000 and $150,000 in cash by a gun-toting bandit while two (2) males at her residence were broadsided by the suspect’s cutlass-wielding accomplice in the wee hours of Friday (today).

The woman was identified as Parbattie Sooklall of Onderneeming Sand Pitt, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) while the two injured males are 52-year-old labourer, Ricardo France and his 46-year-old relative who is also a labourer, Richard Patterson.

HGP Nightly News understands that the armed robbery occurred around 01:20h when the two men who live at the above-mentioned address were consuming alcohol in their home.

According to a police statement, while they were imbibing, the Western door opened and two males who were each wearing face masks approached them. One of the suspects was brandishing a gun while his accomplice was carrying a cutlass.

“The male with the cutlass began to assault both of the men while the suspect with the firearm then proceeded to the victim’s (Sooklall’s) room, and demanded the two gold rings and money mentioned above. Same was handed over to them after which they ran through a door and made good their escape. Investigation in progress.”