FEMALE POLICE RANK ALLEGEDLY SPAT ON, RACIALLY ABUSED- PNCR CONDEMNS INCIDENT

The People’s National Congress Reform has broken the silence on the alleged abuse a Female Police Rank- Special Constable Shawnette Bollers endured while on guard duties on the night of Sunday, March 20th.

According to the PNCR, the police rank, Ms. Shawnette Bollers, was reportedly assaulted, spat on repeatedly, and verbally abused with racial insults. The entire ordeal has reportedly left the Bollers “deeply traumatized”. Ms. Bollers was allegedly abused by Attorney-at-law Nirvan Singh.

In a press release on Friday, the PNCR strongly condemned the incident and called on Guyanese to follow suit. A call was made for those in authorities to do all that is possible to ensure justice is served for Ms. Bollers- “We call on the leadership of the Guyana Police Force to ensure the matter is not swept under the carpet and that Ms. Bollers receives all the support she needs to overcome her emotional distress. We call on the Guyana Bar Association to publicly condemn the conduct of its member and to impose appropriate sanctions. We also urge the Women and Gender Equality Commission and the Ethnic Relations Commission to fulfill their mandates by investigating this incident. We also expect all of civil society to add its voice in condemnation.”

The PNCR further stated that “The PPP/C must desist from creating conditions that result in Guyanese citizens being treated in this unacceptable manner. The silence of the PPP/C on this violation of the rights of Ms. Bollers is a clear indication of the PPP/C complicity in this heinous act.”

The PNCR committed that they will be “closely monitoring the situation to ensure Ms. Shawnette Bollers receives proper assistance and full justice”.