Female pump attendant assaulted with gun, robbed of cash while on duty

A 43-year-old pump attendant attached to the

Rubis Gas Station at Bel Air Public Road, Georgetown, was assaulted by a gunman and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash while on duty yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

The armed robbery took place around 14:40h at that location.

Reports are that while the woman was on duty, a white “old model” Toyota Allion motorcar entered the fuel station and parked some five (5) feet away from the female pump attendant.

The perpetrator exited the vehicle from the left rear side, walked up to the victim and whipped out a gun from his waist as he arrived in close proximity of the woman.

He then dealt the pump attendant a blow to her face with the weapon and then relieved her of an undisclosed amount of cash which she had in her hand at that time.

The suspect then quickly rejoined the car which had been waiting for him and the vehicle then sped away from the crime scene.

HGP Nightly News was told that the female pump attendant sustained minor injuries to her face and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was treated and sent away.

The cops are presently reviewing footage of the incident that was captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the premises.

Investigations into the armed robbery are ongoing.