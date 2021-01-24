Female Superbet Clerk robbed of cash while closing up building

A 29-year-old Superbet Clerk whose place of employment is at First Street, Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was robbed of her handbag along with $162,700 in cash while she was in the process of locking the front door at the betting establishment.

The female, identified as Shakule Khan, of Belle West, WBD, was allegedly robbed around 18:45h on Saturday (yesterday) of the above-mentioned cash which belongs to the owner of the business.

She told the cops that on the day in question, she was about to secure the Superbet location’s front door with a padlock when she heard a male voice saying “don’t move.”

The female Clerk stated that the male whose voice warned her not to move quickly snatched her black shoulder bag which contained the $162,700 in cash and made good his escape on foot in a Northern direction from the establishment.

Police ranks were summoned to the scene and made checks for the suspect but he was not located.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.