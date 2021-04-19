Female teen chopped multiple times with cutlass, sister suffering chop to hand

-suspect found dead by cops shortly after committing act

A 17-year-old female was brutally chopped to her head and hand while her sister was also chopped to her hand by a cutlass-wielding 22-year-old male, who was found dead shortly after committing the act yesterday (Sunday) at Morashie, Essequibo River.

The chopping incident took place around 11:45h in the siblings’ family boat while they had been travelling from Hubu Koker to their home located in Fort Island, Essequibo.

According to a police report, while the females were “half way into their journey”, the 22-year-old male approached them with his boat and “suddenly jumped over” the boat which had been transporting the teenager and her sister.

At the time, he was armed with a cutlass and he allegedly told the 17-year-old “all the time you does fool me” while dealing her several chops to her head and hand.

“The victim’s sister then pushed the deceased over board and as they tried to escape, he managed to pull himself up and fired a chop to the sister causing her to received injuries on her left hand. He was pushed overboard once more during which his cutlass fell into the river. He swam to his boat and made good his escape. “

The severely injured teen was then rushed to Fort Island where the rest of her family member were informed of what transpired.

“She was subsequently rushed to Parika Koker and then to Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition. The matter was reported to the Fort Island Coast Guard and they went in search of the deceased. His boat was spotted at Morashie, Essequibo River located opposite Fort Island.”

Ranks went in search of the suspect and discovered his motionless body under a tree.

‘The matter was then reported to the police and upon arrival, the body was rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The remains are now stored at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. Statements taken and enquiries are in progress.”