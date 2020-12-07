Female teen detained over 11lbs marijuana bust in West Ruimveldt

A 14-year-old girl is now in the custody of relevant authorities after ranks attached to Regional Division Four ‘A’ (Georgetown) swooped down at a residence in West Ruimveldt and discovered the girl inside of a room with over 11 pounds of marijuana.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the drugs bust the teenager was the only occupant of the house.

According to a police statment, on Thursday the police ranks acting upon information,visited the residence to conduct a search.

When they arrived at that location, a 26-year-old female who claimed to be the teen’s older sister and the daughter of the owner of that property approached the cops.

“The Southern door was seen open and was used by the Police to enter the house where they observed the female juvenile on a bed. The ranks proceeded to search the house and discovered under the bed occupied by the female a wash tub containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis. As a consequence, the juvenile was questioned in the presence of her 26-year-old sister and indicated that she lives at the said residence with her mother, age 41 years and unemployed whom she clamed was out of town at the time,” the press release stated.

The juvenille along with the cannabis were subsequently escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station, Georgetown, where the narcotics was weighed in her presence and amounted to 11.352 pounds.

“…at no time was the juvenile questioned by any male detective and at no time was the juvenile handcuffed. At this time, the Force wishes to say that that file in relation to the matter has been completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice which is expected to return shortly.”