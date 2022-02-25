FIA calls off Russian Grand Prix following Ukraine invasion

The FIA has released a statement saying that it has become “impossible to hold” the Russian Grand Prix in September, considering the situation in Ukraine.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” the statement reads. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

On Thursday, the motorsport community responded to a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drivers Sebastian Vettel and reigning world champion Max Verstappen called for a cancellation of the annual race.

Haas F1 team removed the branding of their Russian sponsor, Uralkali, as pre-season testing continues in Barcelona, Spain.