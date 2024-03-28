Friday, March 29, 2024
FIFTY-THREE INMATES BEING TREATED FOR CHICKENPOX AT LUSIGNAN PRISON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
An outbreak of chickenpox has affected fifty-three inmates at the Lusignan Prison, prompting a coordinated response from the Ministry of Health and the Prison Service. Efforts are underway to manage and contain the outbreak, with health officials implementing measures to treat those infected and prevent further virus spread within the facility. This situation underscores the challenges of managing contagious diseases in confined settings and the importance of prompt and effective health interventions to ensure the safety and well-being of inmates. Tiana Cole provides additional information on the outbreak and the actions being taken to address it.

