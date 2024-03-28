Friday, March 29, 2024
FIFTY WOMEN TO RECEIVE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC TRAINING – PRIME MINISTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In a significant development aimed at empowering women and inclusive employment, approximately fifty women are set to benefit from training in solar photovoltaic systems and job opportunities in this growing sector. Furthermore, an additional twenty individuals, including those with disabilities, will gain from apprenticeship programs. This initiative is part of the US$83.3 million agreement between GUYSOL and SUMEC, highlighting the government’s commitment to renewable energy and job creation. Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips underscored the importance of this venture, emphasizing its role in fostering sustainable development and enhancing the skill set of the local workforce. Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed report on this promising initiative and its broader economic growth and social inclusion implications.

