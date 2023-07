Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has strongly warned the public against engaging in altercations with police officers. He emphasized that confrontation with law enforcement would not be tolerated.

Minister Benn further urged road users to comply with the directions given by police officers on duty, particularly on the roads, to help reduce the alarmingly high rate of road fatalities in the country. Renata Burnette has the details in the following report.

Like this: Like Loading...